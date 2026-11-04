Why females prefer warmer temperatures than males

Female mice preferred a floor temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, compared with 32 degrees Celsius for males. Similarly, women prefer room temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius, while men prefer it around 22 degrees Celsius.



The findings, published in The Journal of Physiology, points to two ion channels behind the preference—tiny pores in nerve cells that open as temperature changes, letting charged particles flood in and ultimately fire a signal to the brain.



Researchers at King’s College London said the channel ‘TRPM2’ picks up gentle warmth, while ‘TRPM8’ picks up coolness. In female mice, both types of channel activate at warmer temperatures than in males.



Therefore, a floor that feels pleasantly warm to a female feels unpleasant to a male, they said.



Peter McNaughton, professor in pharmacology at King’s College London, said while it has long been known that in mammals, including humans, females prefer a warmer environment than males, the molecular basis for this difference had not been identified until now.



“In mice, we found that the thermal ranges of activation of the two ion channels that detect warmth and coolness, TRPM2 and TRPM8, are shifted towards warmer temperatures in females, and it is this shift that causes the difference in how males and females sense and react to temperature,” McNaughton said.



“This study did not look at humans, but humans have both of these types of ion channels, and similar differences in average temperature preference so it is likely that a similar mechanism is at work,” McNaughton added.



The researchers placed mice on two heated metal plates, that could be gently warmed, side by side. One was kept at 33 degrees Celsius and the other was varied, and the team watched which one the mice chose to stand on.