Why Europe Is the Fastest-Warming Continent

Average temperatures there have climbed by roughly 1 degree Fahrenheit (0.56 degrees Celsius) per decade since the mid-1990s, more than double the pace of warming worldwide, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s climate-monitoring service.

Emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases from human activity are driving the planet’s long-term increase in temperatures, which is helping hot spells reach ever-greater extremes of severity and duration.

But local factors determine how all that excess heat is distributed around the world and why temperatures are rising faster in some places than others.