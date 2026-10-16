Why ‘Digger’ is the best climate crisis movie ever

By daring to make the movie this way, Mr. Iñárritu not only courts audience rage (at this writing, the film sits with a deadly C+ on CinemaScore, which measures viewer reaction), but also risks making himself, having twice won an Oscar for Best Director, look incompetent. For a movie about Method acting, role-playing and artistic failure, it’s an apt gesture, if a slightly insane one.



In the film’s final moments, Mr. Cruise’s Markson character derails the play’s dress rehearsal. How do you play someone like Digger Rockwell, he demands — someone who knowingly ushered the planet past the point of collapse? The play offers us a cartoon, he argues, but this was a real man.



Jesse Plemons, playing a mysterious producer, reveals that he is the nephew of the real-life Digger Rockwell, and he reminds everyone: Yes, his uncle was real, as were all the other ghoulish characters on the stage. The planetary devastation is also real, as is the communal need for catharsis. During productions of the play, we learn, audiences cheer and weep, indulging their atavistic urge for punishment and retribution. They hoot at the death of Digger Rockwell — and then they line up to see it again and again. The play might not be perfect, or even good. But as the credits roll, and as we follow its audience out the doors into the surrounding devastation, Mr. Iñárritu asks us to consider what a better version of that story might look like. How might we tell future generations of our failure?



“Digger” is such an accurate portrayal of the necessity of bad art that it’s very easy to mistake it for bad art. It’s certainly provoked that response from many viewers: During its second weekend in theaters, its audience plummeted even further, fueled in part by toxic word of mouth.