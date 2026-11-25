To make matters worse, the president of the United States — the one person most capable of bringing these executives to heel — is a significant investor in Nvidia stock. As The Washington Post reported last week, President Donald Trump’s stake in Nvidia increased to between $13 million and $62 million in 2026 from between $615,000 and $1.3 million at the end of 2024.



So here’s the state of play. Our AI overlords tell us that their product might kill us. They also tell us that they can’t stop developing that product at breakneck speed because if they slow down, then China — our enemy — might be able to kill us first. Or, as Sen. Ted Cruz said in September, “If there are gonna be killer robots, I’d rather they be American killer robots than Chinese killer robots.”



At the same time, Nvidia’s boss has slept with an executive of a company that’s purchased billions of dollars of Nvidia technology and potentially provided access to those chips to, you guessed it, China.



Oh, and the Trump family directly profits from that relationship. To make matters so much worse, many of their mutual tech bro pals are willing to overlook all of this, apparently convinced that they and their peers are too important to be bothered by such antiquated concerns as integrity or accountability.



Don’t think for a moment I’ve exhausted the weirdness and wildness of parts of the tech world. I could write a 10,000-word column describing the drug use, orgies and whacked-out religious beliefs that seem to proliferate in Silicon Valley. (Anyone want to attend a Peter Thiel lecture on the Antichrist with me?)



And people wonder why there’s a bit of a French Revolution attitude toward data centers, the only physical manifestations of AI’s potential control that are within citizens’ reach?



I know that there are good and wise people in tech. I’ve spoken to many of them. They’re doing yeoman’s work trying to see around corners and to make sure that the awesome power of AI is used to accomplish great things. I’m grateful for them.



Still, I must confess that I’m feeling a bit revolutionary myself — but not to tear things down. I’d rather build and rebuild. We need to build a legal and political infrastructure that places the instruments of potential apocalypse under democratic control, and we need to rebuild a cultural infrastructure that privileges wisdom and morality over power and intelligence.



It is inexcusable, for example, that we permit a man like Musk to exercise so much authority over the military fate of Ukraine — and therefore the entire global balance of power. It is unjustifiable to look at him (and many of his peers) as gurus, mentors or, God forbid, role models. They may be able to invent the future, but they’re ill-equipped to guide us through it.



In September, a cross section of faith leaders, AI researchers, elected officials, technologists and representatives from many other walks of life gathered for a “pro-human assembly” in Washington to call for a “human-centered future.”



In a fascinating report from the assembly, Becca Rothfeld, a staff writer at The New Yorker, noted that attendees weren’t just concerned about the threat of human extinction but also about the threat to the richness of human life — to our creativity, to our liberty and to our souls.



As Jennifer Frey, a Catholic philosopher at the University of Virginia, said, “We’ve heard so much about the threats to our external freedoms — job displacement, the consolidation of wealth and power — but to my mind our religious leaders need to pay attention to how AI might disrupt or weaken our spiritual capacities.”