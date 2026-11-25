I write for a living, yet I’ve struggled to put into words the insanity of our nation’s current approach to artificial intelligence.
It is unsettling, to say the least, to hear person after person from the AI industry shout at the top of their lungs that the technology they’re working on is a direct threat to human civilization. Yes, the promise is astounding — we keep hearing that AI can help us treat previously incurable diseases and solve previously unsolvable problems — but the peril is profound.
Of what use is a new treatment for cancer if the remaining scraps of humanity are living in an AI-generated wasteland?
The threat of human destruction isn’t new to Gen-Xers like me. We grew up in the shadow of nearly instantaneous nuclear extinction. At their Cold War peak, the nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Soviet Union numbered in the tens of thousands, with immense numbers of those warheads poised to be launched in response to the mere warning of a nuclear attack.
During particularly tense moments in the Cold War, bombers carrying nuclear weapons were constantly in the air, with each bomber carrying weapons that dwarfed in power the atomic bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. I don’t want to minimize the anxiety and danger of those years. It seemed as if at least once per decade, the superpowers came close to outright conflict — including a potential nuclear exchange. Some of us are old enough to remember duck-and-cover drills; we watched television movies like “The Day After,” and I distinctly recall turning to my parents during dangerous times (such as when a Soviet fighter jet shot down Korean Airlines Flight 007 in 1983) and asking, “Will we be OK?”
Even so, something about 2026 feels different, and it’s taken some time for me to figure out why. As a colleague put it to me recently, imagine that it’s the start of the Cold War, but the nuclear arsenal isn’t in the hands of our democratically elected government but rather totally controlled by the CEOs of Lockheed, Boeing, General Dynamics and McDonnell Douglas.
Then, to make matters worse, imagine that some of those executives — while undeniably brilliant — were also erratic, exhibited signs of megalomania, demonstrated no visible attachment to conventional morality and were often just plain weird.
Think, for example, about what we’ve discovered over the past few weeks about Jensen Huang, the former chief of Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world largely because its chips have been indispensable to the AI boom.
Infidelity from powerful people is nothing new, but Huang had an affair with a woman who may well be a Chinese intelligence asset and sold billions of dollars’ worth of some of the world’s most advanced technology to a company whose core customer has close ties to the Chinese military.
He also appears to have violated Nvidia’s corporate policies by having at least one affair with a subordinate, and reportedly ruled his company in part through grotesque bullying and humiliation.
As my newsroom colleagues reported, Huang “told one executive that his mother should have aborted him, according to one witness. He said he would rip both arms off a subordinate and beat the person over the head to death with them. And he told another employee he would rip off the top of their head and ‘pee on your brain.’”
And now some of his peers and colleagues want him back?
Or consider Elon Musk. Again, no one can deny his brilliance. He developed two of the world’s most valuable, innovative companies, Tesla and SpaceX, but he also demonstrates no attachment to any conceivable conventional morality.
He’s fathering children in and out of wedlock (bizarrely referring to them as a “legion”), has reportedly used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms and ketamine, and — if you read his social media feed — has almost never met a right-wing conspiracy theory that he doesn’t fall for hook, line and sinker.
Oh, and it appears that he uses his awesome power to interfere in geopolitics by hampering Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression with on-again, off-again access to the satellite internet system Starlink.
At times he’s just unserious. After spending almost half a billion dollars to try to elect Republicans — and once declaring himself to be “dark, gothic MAGA” (whatever that means), now he’s backpedaling.
Last week he told Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times that he’s not MAGA at all. And, in fact, he’s “quite moderate.”
Now he tells us.
To make matters worse, the president of the United States — the one person most capable of bringing these executives to heel — is a significant investor in Nvidia stock. As The Washington Post reported last week, President Donald Trump’s stake in Nvidia increased to between $13 million and $62 million in 2026 from between $615,000 and $1.3 million at the end of 2024.
So here’s the state of play. Our AI overlords tell us that their product might kill us. They also tell us that they can’t stop developing that product at breakneck speed because if they slow down, then China — our enemy — might be able to kill us first. Or, as Sen. Ted Cruz said in September, “If there are gonna be killer robots, I’d rather they be American killer robots than Chinese killer robots.”
At the same time, Nvidia’s boss has slept with an executive of a company that’s purchased billions of dollars of Nvidia technology and potentially provided access to those chips to, you guessed it, China.
Oh, and the Trump family directly profits from that relationship. To make matters so much worse, many of their mutual tech bro pals are willing to overlook all of this, apparently convinced that they and their peers are too important to be bothered by such antiquated concerns as integrity or accountability.
Don’t think for a moment I’ve exhausted the weirdness and wildness of parts of the tech world. I could write a 10,000-word column describing the drug use, orgies and whacked-out religious beliefs that seem to proliferate in Silicon Valley. (Anyone want to attend a Peter Thiel lecture on the Antichrist with me?)
And people wonder why there’s a bit of a French Revolution attitude toward data centers, the only physical manifestations of AI’s potential control that are within citizens’ reach?
I know that there are good and wise people in tech. I’ve spoken to many of them. They’re doing yeoman’s work trying to see around corners and to make sure that the awesome power of AI is used to accomplish great things. I’m grateful for them.
Still, I must confess that I’m feeling a bit revolutionary myself — but not to tear things down. I’d rather build and rebuild. We need to build a legal and political infrastructure that places the instruments of potential apocalypse under democratic control, and we need to rebuild a cultural infrastructure that privileges wisdom and morality over power and intelligence.
It is inexcusable, for example, that we permit a man like Musk to exercise so much authority over the military fate of Ukraine — and therefore the entire global balance of power. It is unjustifiable to look at him (and many of his peers) as gurus, mentors or, God forbid, role models. They may be able to invent the future, but they’re ill-equipped to guide us through it.
In September, a cross section of faith leaders, AI researchers, elected officials, technologists and representatives from many other walks of life gathered for a “pro-human assembly” in Washington to call for a “human-centered future.”
In a fascinating report from the assembly, Becca Rothfeld, a staff writer at The New Yorker, noted that attendees weren’t just concerned about the threat of human extinction but also about the threat to the richness of human life — to our creativity, to our liberty and to our souls.
As Jennifer Frey, a Catholic philosopher at the University of Virginia, said, “We’ve heard so much about the threats to our external freedoms — job displacement, the consolidation of wealth and power — but to my mind our religious leaders need to pay attention to how AI might disrupt or weaken our spiritual capacities.”
In a post on the social media platform X, Frey wrote that the goal of the gathering was to affirm five central principles: Keep humans in control, avoid the concentration of power, protect the human experience, protect human agency and liberty, and impose responsibility and accountability for AI companies.
I applaud and agree with each of these principles, but I’d add an American addendum. I’m going to take the nerd baton from my former colleague, Ross Douthat. In his discussion of artificial intelligence, he often invokes science fiction writer Frank Herbert’s Dune universe, in which humans revolted against AI in a war called the “Butlerian Jihad.”
The war was both a military and a spiritual contest that resulted in a singular religious command for human society: “Thou shalt not make a machine in the likeness of a human mind.”
There’s no need for a Butlerian Jihad (at least not yet), but it is intolerable that the instruments of our potential destruction are in the hands of men and women we did not elect and cannot trust. It is fundamental to the American experiment that those who would govern us must be selected by us, and make no mistake, AI can grant our nation’s autonomous tech giants a degree of control over our lives that many kings of old would envy.
It would grant them a degree of influence over our human destiny that dwarfs the influence of even the most rapacious robber barons of years past. Even the men who built the most powerful nuclear weapons on earth did not have the authority to unleash them on the world.
But Musk does. And so do each of his peers.
And that brings me to the American command that should guide our policy — now and forever — when our lives and futures are at stake: Thou shalt not remove the instruments of destruction from democratic control.