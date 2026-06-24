White House: The Orange Bandit skins America alive

Drawing a contrast between “roving” and “stationary” bandits, Olson surmised that governments form when roving bandits settle down to exploit those immediately around them. Having become stationary, they can pursue one of two tactics: encourage economic activity that can then be taxed, or pillage freely. You can “shear the sheep” for many years, as the Roman Emperor Tiberius may have said, or you can “skin them alive” just once.

This critical choice, Olson explained, hinges on whether leaders are far-sighted or myopic. In his second term, Trump has been tugged between these versions of the state. But it now looks as though the skin-them-alive approach is winning out.

It did not have to be this way. Back in November 2024, Trump was well positioned to take the other path. He had just won an election by capturing record shares of Black male and Hispanic voters. If only he had governed as a moderate upon returning to the White House, this winning coalition might well have held, bringing closer to fruition the political strategist Karl Rove’s dream of a permanent Republican majority.