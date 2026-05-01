White House breach: Violence isn’t just evil, it’s counterproductive

The right, naturally, sees Allen as part of a pattern, lumping him in with figures like Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired on Donald Trump in 2024, grazing his ear; Ryan Wesley Routh, who carried a semiautomatic rifle to one of Trump's golf courses a few months later; or Tyler Robinson, charged in the killing of Charlie Kirk last year. But all those men had weird or heterogeneous politics. Crooks was a nihilistic Republican misfit. Routh had a history of violence and a delusional fixation on Ukraine, where he reportedly tried to join the war effort. Robinson seems to have cooked his brain in online fetish subcultures.

But Allen, who was charged with attempting to assassinate the president, seemed to be a man with remarkably ordinary political opinions. Social media posts that appear to come from him suggest that he despised US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, cared a lot about Ukraine, and, like the majority of Americans, wanted to see Trump impeached. Far from a radical leftist, he reposted criticisms of pro-Palestinian protesters and left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. He wasn't exactly a standard Democrat - he was registered to no political party, and at least at one point was an evangelical Christian - but from what we know so far, before he showed up at the Washington Hilton, he had fairly mainstream beliefs.