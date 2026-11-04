But stories do not only imitate a pre-existing reality. They also engender new realities by expressing what is possible. For example, the revolutionary opening words of the American Declaration of Independence (“We hold these truths to be self-evident”) gave pride of place to individual freedom regardless of class, property ownership, or religious or political belief. Through this mythos, the Founding Fathers laid the foundation for a way of governance conceived in liberty and equality.

The frontier AI models embody both kinds of storytelling. On one hand, they imitate past human thinking, responding to user prompts by seeking out relevant patterns from the vast database of previously archived material that they were trained on.

But they also fabulize a new reality. The founders of Anthropic and OpenAI seem to subscribe to the same vision of the imminent arrival of an all-powerful AI god that will deliver us to a transhuman utopia. Yet there is good reason to question whether this myth is merely a pretext justifying the rush for market dominance, wealth, and power.

Some figures, like Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah, are now seeking to provide a crash course in morality to the company’s models. But it is a little late in the game for that. If Anthropic sincerely sought to align Claude’s behavior with serving the good of humanity, it would have first trained its engineers in the ways of wisdom and goodness.