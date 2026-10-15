When a subsidised house makes a family poorer

For instance, research comparing low-income neighbourhoods in Chennai found that residents nearer the centre were more likely to walk or cycle than households in peripheral Kannagi Nagar. Subsequent studies of resettlement examined interrupted livelihoods, longer journeys and the distinctive burden on women. One published account describes large-scale movement into peripheral settlements where essential services sometimes followed residents years later. These studies do not prove that every relocation fails. They demonstrate why a housing policy evaluated without location can overlook substantial welfare losses.

There is a second statistical trap. Dividing completed houses by sanctioned houses estimates execution against approved supply, not success against total need. Applicants excluded by documentation, tenure rules, or eligibility thresholds are absent from that denominator. Migrants who need a room for six months may never seek subsidised ownership. A high completion ratio can therefore coexist with unmet demand, overcrowded rentals and informal accommodation.

Nor is occupancy the final answer. A family might occupy a dwelling while sacrificing a second earner's job, children's schooling, or essential consumption. Conversely, some peripheral estates become viable as transport, services, and employment develop. Affordability is dynamic. It must be tracked after allotment, not presumed on handover day. That requires asking residents themselves, because administrative records rarely capture the sacrifices made behind closed doors.

This distinction also improves how we interpret State performance. Tamil Nadu's long experience in public housing offers lessons, including difficult ones from resettlement; Kerala's settlement patterns and Karnataka's metropolitan job markets pose different problems. Southern States should be compared on household outcomes within similar project types, not by mixing construction models into a single league table. Otherwise, policy rewards what is easily counted rather than what citizens actually gain.

What should the the National Urban Conclave in Bhubaneswar decide? First, require a location-adjusted affordability assessment before public housing projects receive final approval. For representative intended beneficiaries, estimate rent or loan payments, utilities, recurring maintenance, and the cost and time of reaching realistic employment opportunities. Report the proportion whose combined burden exceeds a publicly specified threshold. The threshold should be tested against local wages and household composition, not copied mechanically from international rules. Projects that save on land but impose large transport costs should face redesign or funded mobility improvements.

Second, commission independent outcome audits at occupancy, twelve months and three years. Measure actual residence, service reliability, job retention, commuting burden, schooling continuity, and women's ability to undertake paid work. Compare findings with credible pre-move baselines and similar non-beneficiary households wherever feasible. Publishing only averages would conceal who loses; disaggregate by income, gender, disability and migration status. Privacy protections and grievance mechanisms must be built in.