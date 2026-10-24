What to know about weapons and tactics blamed for injuring French protesters

Foam-round launchers face criticism

United Nations guidance on what it calls “less-lethal weapons” says kinetic impact projectiles should be used only against an imminent threat, targeting the abdomen and never the head, face or neck. Firing from elevated positions or at close range, or bouncing rounds off the ground, can increase the risk of serious injury.

Foam-round launchers, though classified as less-lethal and considered safer than rubber-bullet shotguns, “in certain circumstances, can kill,” said Neil Corney, an arms researcher at the UK-based Omega Research Foundation who helped draft the UN guidance.

Proper training and guidelines can reduce injuries, he said, pointing to Spain, where authorities replaced criticised rubber-bullet shotguns with foam-round launchers following a violent police crackdown on Catalonia's 2017 independence referendum. Injuries have declined there, he said.

Foam-round launchers were initially developed for military training and later adapted for “high-risk, hostage-type situations” and anti-terrorism operations, said Patrick Wilckin, an arms researcher at Amnesty International.

“They were never really meant for policing of protests,” he said.

Accountability is another concern. Unlike bullets, foam rounds generally leave no traceable evidence. Activists have proposed stamping identification numbers on the rounds to help identify officers involved in incidents that cause serious injuries. Corney said the measure would greatly improve accountability at little cost.