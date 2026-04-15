What Orban’s defeat means for the rest of the world

Suddenly, it seemed as if everything was about to change. “The only moment you can compare it to is 1989,” she said, when, just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Hungary’s communist dictatorship came to an end.

On Sunday, it happened: Orban was defeated. In an election with the highest voter turnout in Hungary’s democratic history, Magyar’s Tisza Party won a two-thirds supermajority, enough to alter the constitution that Orban had rewritten to shore up his power. In Budapest, Hungarians thronged the bank of the Danube across from the city’s majestic neo-Gothic parliament, cheering, waving flags and popping Champagne. When Orban’s concession speech played on a giant screen, the 50-year-old Zoli Kertesz exclaimed, “This is music!”