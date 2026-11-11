What if Europe Rearms at Exactly the Wrong Time?

If a far-right party in Paris or Berlin were determined to burn bridges with its neighbors, it could.

In the past month, I have been asked some version of the same anxious question by officials from Brussels, London, Paris and Warsaw: “What happens if we rearm and the far right takes over?”

After decades of outsourcing much of its defense to the United States, and following the twin shocks of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and President Trump’s ambivalence about the United States’ role in NATO, Europe has been building up its military might on a new scale.

Last year, European allies pledged to spend 5 percent of their gross domestic product on defense and defense-related investments by 2035, up from the old 2 percent NATO benchmark. Poland is already spending more than 4 percent, and the Baltic states are spending between 3.4 percent and 4 percent. Britain is aiming for 3 percent by 2030, while France, currently around 2 percent, has made strengthening its nuclear deterrent central to its plans. In a speech in March, President Emmanuel Macron proposed more cooperation with France’s neighbors to deter attacks — a sort of backstop to the United States-led NATO nuclear umbrella — a strategy he described as “forward deterrence.”

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, currently spends between 2 percent and 3 percent. The country is already Europe’s biggest spender on defense, but by 2029 it plans to spend as much as France and Britain spend now combined, by far Europe’s largest defense spender.

These commitments are the burden-sharing that Washington has long demanded, and in some ways they are a good-news story at a time when America’s willingness to defend Europe is uncertain and Russia continues its war in Ukraine and escalates its shadow war in Europe.

But as Europe’s buildup is gathering pace, far-right parties, particularly in Germany and France, are breaking through in elections and polling. There is a potential scenario in the near future in which European countries are governed by Euroskeptic, in some cases explicitly pro-Russian, parties, which will be able to derail or misuse their countries’ rearmament with nothing obliging them to use it for the original purpose.

France is the immediate concern. Presidential elections are scheduled for April, and recent polls project that Marine Le Pen, the candidate for the far-right National Rally, would lead the first round with between 35 percent and 37 percent of the vote. Ms. Le Pen is deeply Euroskeptic and has said she would wind down financial aid to Ukraine. She wants to withdraw France from NATO’s integrated military command (when the war in Ukraine is over) and has criticized “forward deterrence” as a “political public relations exercise.” In a crisis with Russia — if, for example, Russia tested NATO with an aggressive action against the Baltic states — it is hard to picture a France governed by National Rally as a leader on European defense.

The deeper, longer-term worry, however, is Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, is broadly Euro- and NATO-skeptic, has argued that sanctions on Russia hurt Germany more than their intended target and wants a return to Russian gas for energy. Last month, the party leader Alice Weidel told a news conference that Germany needs “a sustainable, reliable and cheap energy resource that has been guaranteed by Russia for the last four decades,” and that sanctions have “destroyed” her country’s “business model.”

There is no imminent scenario in which the AfD ascends to power nationally, but such a development is no longer unthinkable. The party is polling nationally at around 28 percent, well ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats. In September it won in a landslide in regional elections in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. Germany’s “firewall” agreement between mainstream political parties, to refuse to work with parties they deem extreme, is holding, but it is under strain.