What Dolly Did for Tennessee Is What She Did for the World

“We got another book from Dolly,” I’d say. My wife and I would tear it from the wrapping, sometimes immediately read it to our kids, and add it to a large and growing collection. Some of the books were so well-loved that they fell to pieces, slowly but surely tiny hands had turned the pages so very many times.

We raised our kids in Tennessee, and so were among the first families with access to Dolly Parton’s literacy program for young people. She started the program in 1995, in Sevier County, and by 2000 she took it national. If you signed your child up at birth, you got one free children’s book per month, every month, for five years.

I don’t even clearly remember how we joined. I thought we signed up in the hospital when our first kid was born.

My wife, Nancy, doesn’t even remember filling out a form. The books just “magically appeared,” she said. The hospital staff might have done it for us.

But no matter how we enrolled, the books were part of our lives for more than a decade. Each of our three children participated, and when they graduated from the program at age 5, they got a letter from Dolly.

“My, how time flies,” it began. “It seems it was only yesterday when your family and friends read you your first story.” It contained a sweet exhortation: “Just remember the lessons my family taught me dream big dreams; learn everything you can learn; and care for all those who care for you.”

But it’s the ending that gets you. “You are terrific, and remember … I Will Always Love You.”