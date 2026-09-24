Wellness myth: Millions swallow supplements, but experts doubt their benefits

"I would guess that well over 80% to 90% of supplement consumption doesn't offer any proven benefit to the person who's taking it," says Dr Pieter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The survey of 3,554 US adults found vitamins and minerals to be the most common choice, taken by 67% of participants. Meanwhile, 31% reported taking protein supplements, with usage highest among those under 50. Omega-3, fish oil, and krill oil supplements accounted for 25%, while nearly 20% took herbal remedies, including ginseng and ashwagandha, an Ayurvedic staple now gaining massive global traction.

Dr Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, notes that targeted supplementation is essential for specific medical reasons, such as treating nutrient deficiencies or preventing birth defects. "But that's the minority," he stresses. Millions take omega-3 capsules expecting heart or brain protection, yet large-scale clinical trials consistently fail to support these claims.