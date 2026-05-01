Weird olfaction: Scientists sniff out 'long lost' map for smell

It has been much harder to navigate the complex landscape of the nose, with its enormous array of scent receptors. For years, many scientists believed that these receptors were distributed mostly at random.

Now, two teams of scientists have managed to map the nose of a mouse. Using advanced genetic sequencing and imaging techniques, the researchers found that each of the 1,100 different types of olfactory receptors in the mouse nose occupied a distinct and predictable position, consistent from mouse to mouse.

The findings, published in the journal Cell on Tuesday, represent the first comprehensive, fine-scale maps of odour receptors in the nose. They suggest that topographic maps may be as fundamental to olfaction as they are to other senses. “We have, to some extent, unveiled this long-lost map for smell,” said Sandeep Robert Datta, a neurobiologist at Harvard University.