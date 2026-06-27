Weather patterns: Climate change fueling Europe's fiery heat wave

Andrew B Watkins
Sweltering temperatures are shattering records across Europe as the continent battles a deadly heatwave. France recently endured its hottest days in history, with western regions touching highs between 39°C and 43°C, while the United Kingdom recorded its warmest June day ever at 36.1°C. Early data indicate that Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have also broken June temperature records at several sites. Tragically, dozens of people have drowned in France while attempting to cool down in the punishing heat.
This historic event does not occur in isolation. It comes days after global sea surface temperatures reached record levels. Meanwhile, Australia’s weather bureau has declared El Niño active, making a hotter, drier year in Asia and the South Pacific much more likely.
The intense European heatwave is driven by two main factors that are alarming scientists worldwide: timing and frequency.
In Europe, the peak summer heat typically arrives in mid- to late July, about a month after the summer solstice. However, recent data suggests days of intense heat stress are now arriving much earlier, in June. Since 1950, only one other major heatwave has arrived earlier than the current one, which is unfolding weeks before the traditional peak of the European summer.
Current evidence shows climate change is making these heatwaves more frequent and intense. A study on the heatwave that hit southeast England in June 2025 found that without human-made greenhouse gas emissions, such an event would occur only once every 50 years. Accounting for the global temperature increase of 1.3°C caused by human-induced climate change, the probability increased to at least once every five years. In a world without climate change, this extreme heatwave would rarely happen so early in the year, let alone topple records by such staggering margins.
France averaged 29.9°C across the country during its hottest days, with 41 local weather stations recording figures above 43°C. The country also slept through its warmest night ever, with a national average minimum of 21.6°C. This overnight heat was intense enough to warm rivers to the point where they could no longer be safely used to cool nuclear power plants. Simultaneously, parts of Spain surpassed 45°C, with one location enduring three consecutive nights of 30°C or above.
At the local scale, heatwaves occur when a high-pressure system settles over a region, acting as a lid that traps heat closer to the surface while dispersing clouds to allow more sunlight. On a broader scale, climate change from burning fossil fuels is reshaping how and when these systems form. The additional heat trapped in the atmosphere alters large-scale weather patterns, slowing down high-pressure systems and allowing them to stall over regions for longer periods.
Research indicates that between 1950 and 1999, Europe endured five intense heatwaves. Between 2000 and 2025, that figure rose to more than 20 severe heatwaves. The frequency has scaled up dramatically, making extreme heat a consistent regional hazard rather than an anomaly.
According to the European Climate Risk Assessment, heatwaves already pose a critical health risk across southern Europe, with communities in southern and western-central Europe facing the highest risk of heat-related illness. What makes this heatwave particularly severe is the combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity, which limits the human body's ability to cool itself through sweating. Children and the elderly remain the most vulnerable to these conditions.
For an Indian audience currently witnessing sustained and deadly heatwaves since April, the European situation highlights a shared global crisis. While European heatwaves do not directly trigger weather shifts in the southern hemisphere, the underlying driver remains identical. Climate change, amplified by the current El Niño phase, ensures that global average temperatures will remain at near-record levels through 2026 and 2027, turning extreme heat into an immediate global reality.