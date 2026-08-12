We spend billions to discover cures. Why don’t they get to patients?

The collection of sciences that focus on how care is delivered, whom it fails, how disease is prevented and what actually improves it is sometimes called health solutions science. It includes my own field, health services research. Everything Americans hate about health care — the high cost, how it’s hard to access and how disjointed it feels, with test results that never follow you — falls under its scope.

You can see how these sciences are neglected in the national budget. The National Institutes of Health received roughly $47 billion this year, overwhelmingly to find new treatments and test how well they work. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the lead federal agency for health solutions science, received less than 1 percent of that money — $345 million — to figure out how to make care safer and ensure those treatments get to the patients who need them. The bet embedded in that ratio is that discovery is the hard part and delivery takes care of itself.

And yet by one famous estimate, it takes 17 years for research evidence to make its way into everyday practice. This spring, The Times reported that half of people with metastatic lung cancer receive no treatment at all, decades into the era of therapies that can extend their lives.