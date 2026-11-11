We need to talk about Meta: Political interference and interests in the Brazilian elections

In addition to these irregularities, Lula’s political campaign page was temporarily disabled by Meta without explanation, preventing it from running electoral ads. On September 23, his Worker´s Party (PT) reported they had been blocked from advertising on Meta’s platforms. In a statement released on October 16 , the company rejected the accusations of election interference and attributed the temporary deactivation to an “incorrect anti-fraud review” carried out under an agreement with the federal government to fight fraud involving public programs.

The effectiveness of the company’s anti-fraud measures, however, is questionable: an analysis carried out by NetLab UFRJ identified hundreds of fraudulent ads involving federal public policies circulating before and after September 23, indicating that those same measures were not able to stop this kind of content from running during the same period.