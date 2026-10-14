We Aren’t Ready for the New Age of Biological Threats

The good news is we have done that before. In 2020, faced with an emerging pathogen and nothing to stop it, the first Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed, treating a medical countermeasure as an industrial mobilization rather than a mere health program. The government bought manufacturing capacity before anyone knew when a viable vaccine would become available. A candidate vaccine was designed within days of the virus’s genetic sequence’s being published, and the country had doses by the end of the year.



The science is no longer the hard part. The same A.I. models that compress the time to design a pathogen can compress the time to design a solution. They can generate antibodies and antigens as readily as viral genomes, and they are improving at both tasks at the same rate. Within a few years, designing a countermeasure will take hours.



What will be hard is maintaining a countermeasure system when there is no immediate need for it. Operation Warp Speed was an improvisation, assembled in an emergency. It worked, and the country then went back to treating countermeasure development as something the pharmaceutical industry does when there is a market for it. There is no market for a pathogen that does not exist yet. This must be a government responsibility.



Such a program has to be able to support many different types of biotechnology platforms and approaches used to develop countermeasures. Manufacturing capacity has to be continuously maintained rather than contracted for in a crisis. And the proposed countermeasure should be tested on a hypothetical viral genome every year, with the clock running and the results published. This is how we test many other major defensive systems the U.S. government maintains.



We do not defend against nuclear weapons with treaties alone. We built warning systems, hardened command structures and a stockpile, all premised on the possibility that restraint fails. Here we have no binding rules and no defense, only assurances from companies racing one another. Whether A.I. agents and the companies building them can be controlled is an unsettled question. We need to be ready for whatever the answer is.



(Jeff Coller is a professor of RNA biology and therapeutics at Johns Hopkins University, where he directs the RNA Innovation Center. He co-founded the Alliance for mRNA Medicines)