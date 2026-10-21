Warming climate may change protein composition of wheat, study suggests

Overall, the content of amylase/trypsin inhibitors increased under elevated CO₂ conditions, while that of puroindolines, gluten proteins and certain coeliac disease-active peptides — which may be produced from gluten proteins during digestion — decreased. The increased levels of amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs) could negatively affect human health.



“However, the extent of these changes depended largely on the specific wheat cultivar,” Sabrina Geisslitz, principal investigator and research associate at the Leibniz Institute, said.



“Our results also showed that the reduced concentration of gluten proteins was associated with poorer baking quality,” Geisslitz said.



Katharina Scherf, head of the food biopolymer chemistry research group at the Leibniz Institute and professor of food biopolymer systems at the TUM School of Life Sciences, added: “The observed changes in amylase/trypsin inhibitors and certain coeliac disease-active peptides could also be relevant in the long term for wheat-related diseases. However, further studies are needed to clarify the actual biological and immunological significance of these differences.”

