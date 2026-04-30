War powers: Trump faces legal deadline on Iran

The War Powers Resolution was passed by Congress over then-President Richard Nixon’s veto in November 1973. It was a landmark piece of legislation designed to curb presidential usurpation of the congressional power to declare war. It came just after the final withdrawal of US troops from the Vietnam War, which had famously not been authorised by Congress. Historically, the law hasn’t been very successful because of its loose legal language, numerous exceptions, and the large number of loopholes that presidents and their advisers have discovered over the decades.

Certainly, no president since Nixon has been significantly constrained by the law. Those who have initiated conflicts without congressional approval have often paid little more than lip service to its provisions. Congress has also contributed to the failure of the War Powers Resolution through its own reluctance to defend its constitutional and statutory rights to declare war. Notwithstanding its past ineffectiveness, it may be many years too early to write off the resolution in the current conflict. The main reason: it provides a unique mechanism for wary Republican lawmakers to try to bring an end to an increasingly unpopular war without appearing to be obstructionist.