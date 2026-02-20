War politics: Ukraine elections plan tests wartime realities

In a surprise announcement on February 10, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his administration was preparing to hold presidential elections before mid-May. Alongside these elections, he is also planning a referendum on a peace deal with Russia.



This marks a dramatic shift in Zelensky’s stance. He has long resisted elections under wartime conditions, even though his mandate expired in 2024. One possible explanation is mounting pressure from the United States.

A few days earlier, Zelensky suggested as much, saying his US counterpart, Donald Trump, was pushing for a negotiated end to the war by June.



Trump’s timeline — likely influenced by the US midterm elections, when the White House may want to present a Ukraine deal as a foreign policy success — is one thing. The feasibility of elections and, even more so, a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is quite another.