Volcanic hazard: Floating volcanic rock disrupting life in Papua New Guinea

The source of the pumice is the ongoing Titan Ridge eruption from an underwater volcano in the Bismarck Sea. Since 9 May, the eruption has produced vast amounts of pumice — a lightweight, porous volcanic rock that floats on the ocean surface. Reports from Manus Province in the northeast describe chunks of pumice accumulating along coastlines and waterways in enormous rafts two to five metres thick. In some locations, residents report being able to walk where there was previously open water.

Submarine eruptions have produced similarly vast pumice rafts before, and experience suggests the disruption facing Manus communities could persist for months or even years, long after the Titan Ridge eruption itself has ended. For many Manus communities, small boats are essential for accessing fishing grounds, neighbouring villages, markets, schools and healthcare services. When those transport routes become blocked, the consequences extend well beyond inconvenience.