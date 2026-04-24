Volatile strategy: The West is still getting Russia wrong

The resulting “strategy” is neither random nor considered, but rather volatile and escalatory. It also reflects a hierarchy of concerns that the West seems not to understand fully. Putin’s top priority — the lens through which all Russian foreign-policy decisions are made — has always been regime continuity and sovereign control, which depends above all on elite cohesion and internal stability.

Putin’s second priority is maintaining Russia’s control over its neighbourhood, not least by preventing NATO and the European Union from encroaching on it. To that end, he is prepared to use massive force and absorb extraordinary costs, including economic contraction, international isolation, and an enormous number of casualties. It is no coincidence that Putin attacked Ukraine after the country made clear its intention to deepen ties with the West. More than territory, the Kremlin wants to control the alignment of countries it still considers to be part of its sphere of influence.

Preventing the consolidation of a global order that is “hostile” to Russia is third on the agenda. Russia lacks the economic weight, alliances, and ideological appeal to build an alternative system. Nor can it impose a new order through force. What Russia can do, as a nuclear power with massive energy resources and a high tolerance for risk, is act as a spoiler, deploying hybrid tactics that are cheaper and more scalable than conventional warfare.

In Europe, this means not conquest, but attacks targeting countries’ internal cohesion. Energy pressure, cyber operations, and support for polarising and Russia-friendly politicians serve the same purpose in the EU as bombs do in Ukraine: they complicate alignment, fuel fragmentation, and impede coordinated responses.