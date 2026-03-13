Vision gap: Why AI struggles to see like humans

A vision system aligned more closely with human perception—one that perhaps emphasizes shape—might still confuse the cat for a tiger, but it is unlikely to indicate an elephant. The mistakes an AI makes reveal how it organises visual information, with potential limitations that become concerning in high-stakes settings. Imagine an autonomous vehicle approaching a vandalised stop sign. While a human recognizes the sign from its shape and context, an AI relying on pixel patterns may misclassify it as a billboard or advertisement.

As experts in visual perception, we see a fundamental misalignment. People organize visual input into objects, meaning, and relationships shaped by experience. AI models don’t. Imagine a coffee mug; you don't just see edges, you see a functional object. Your brain rapidly turns light into structured mental representations. Human perception is adaptive; if packing a box, the mug’s size matters most, but in a cupboard, it belongs with other drinkware. The mug hasn’t changed—only your mental organisation.

AI systems organize input differently because of how narrowly they are trained. When an AI learns "cat" or "elephant," it only seeks visual patterns that lead to the correct label. It doesn't learn how those animals relate to the broader world. In contrast, humans weave representations into a tapestry of prior knowledge: habitats, size, and biology. Because AI is graded only on label accuracy, it relies on shortcuts that fail in the real world.