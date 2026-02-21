Visa politics: H-1B debate fuels racism against Indians

During the nearly two-hour open floor, some spoke about job losses and suppressed wages, while South Asian residents expressed fears about the rhetoric. And the leaders of Frisco, a rapidly growing suburb north of Dallas, emphasised the value and contributions of its population, one-third of whom are of Asian heritage.



Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney described many of the speakers as “outside agitators” who did not represent the majority of residents.



But the meeting showed how anger over H-1B has helped ignite racist rhetoric targeting the Indian community, not only in Frisco but also across the country.



The H-1B programme allows up to 85,000 foreign workers to fill specialised roles in the US every year. In 2023, around three-quarters of the roughly 400,000 approved H-1B applications were for workers from India, said Pew Research Center.



H-1B rules are meant to protect American workers. Companies are prohibited from paying H-1B workers less than others with similar skills. But the effectiveness of these rules is hotly disputed.