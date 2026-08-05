Viral origins: Ancient mummy DNA proves colonists brought smallpox to Americas

Smallpox was one of the deadliest diseases in human history before it was eradicated in 1980, largely thanks to vaccination. For centuries, the virus had killed about one-third of the people it infected and left most survivors with deep, disfiguring scars.

Outbreaks struck Asia and Europe and eventually spread to the Americas, where colonial writings, administrative records, and missionary reports documented how it killed millions and devastated Indigenous populations who had never been exposed to the virus.

Now, there is scientific evidence for this spread. An analysis of Chilean mummies provides the strongest genetic link yet to the virus as it existed outside the Americas, offering a better picture of how it reached remote populations through colonisation, said geneticist Shigeki Nakagome of Trinity College Dublin.

In the new study, Nakagome and his colleagues examined 13 bone samples previously collected from an archaeological site at Camarones, in northern Chile.

Researchers found evidence of two smallpox infections in ancient DNA extracted from the leg bone fragments of an adult man and woman.

By dating the remains and examining the genes, scientists concluded the two likely died between 1492 and 1631. Scientists also compared the genes in this version of smallpox to other versions and placed it neatly between European strains from medieval times and later variants. This provided crucial molecular evidence suggesting that the strains of smallpox infecting people in the Americas evolved first in Europe.