Violent past: Stars in Milky Way came from another galaxy 12 bn years ago

For more than 13 billion years, it has grown through star formation and mergers with other galaxies. We already know that several substantial galaxies helped build the young Milky Way.

A new study, published in Nature Astronomy, now brings one of the earliest of these events into much sharper focus. Led by astronomer Davide Massari from the Astrophysics and Space Science Observatory of Bologna, Italy, the team used exceptionally precise ages of very dense clusters of stars to better determine when this ancient merger happened, how massive the incoming galaxy was, and how it evolved before becoming part of the Milky Way.

This takes us into one of the most formative – and most difficult to reconstruct – periods of our galaxy’s history: its first few billion years.