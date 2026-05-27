Vijay’s cabinet and the transformation of social justice politics in Tamil Nadu

Conclusion :

TVK’s rise to power has produced Tamil Nadu’s first government outside the traditional DMK-AIADMK since 1967, marking a major political rupture in the State’s history. Yet the significance of the present government lies not only in electoral change, but in its attempt to reconstruct the meaning of representation. The cabinet’s composition, including eight Dalit ministers, four women ministers, minority representation, coalition partners, and Ambedkarite participation through the VCK, signals an effort to practice social justice through institutional inclusion rather than rhetorical commitment alone. For decades, Tamil Nadu’s dominant political parties built their legitimacy around the language of social justice. However, many critics argued that the distribution of political power often remained narrower than the ideals proclaimed. The present cabinet seeks to challenge that contradiction. Whether this experiment succeeds will depend on governance, policy delivery, and the durability of coalition politics. Yet, as a political moment, it has already altered the discourse around representation in Tamil Nadu. By placing historically marginalised communities at the centre of executive power, the new government has established a benchmark against which future governments in Tamil Nadu are likely to be judged. In that sense, the present moment may represent not merely a change in administration but the beginning of a new phase in the politics of representation, coalition-building, and social justice in Tamil Nadu.





(Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an Ambedkarite activist)

