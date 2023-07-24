Begin typing your search...

Video of woman threatening cops not from Manipur

A user shared the clip claiming that Kuki women are tactically stripping as a form of protest in Manipur.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2023 7:04 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the video of women being paraded naked in Manipur going viral, another video is being widely shared online, which shows a naked woman protesting against the police.

In the clip, the woman can be seen threatening to hit a policeman with a stick, as she compels him to retreat. A user shared the clip claiming that Kuki women are tactically stripping as a form of protest in Manipur.

However, Alt News found that the footage pertains to an incident from the Chandauli district of UP, from two months ago.

DTNEXT Bureau

