Velu Nachiyar to Singappen: TVK’s blueprint for gendered politics

The significance of Singappen

The true significance of Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal lies not merely in their inclusion on party posters but in the attempt to translate their legacy into governance. This became particularly evident through initiatives such as Singappen. Singappen projects women as leaders, protectors, and agents of social transformation. The very term "Singappen" evokes confidence, courage, and self-belief. It reflects a vision of citizenship in which women are viewed not as passive recipients of state assistance but as active participants in public life. In many ways, Singappen represents the institutional expression of the values embodied by Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal. One symbolises leadership and resistance; the other represents service and social commitment. Together, they provide the ideological foundation for a more expansive understanding of women's empowerment.

Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj represent the established pillars of Tamil political thought. Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal represent TVK's effort to add a fourth pillar: women's leadership and equal citizenship, where women are recognised not merely as beneficiaries of welfare but as leaders, freedom fighters, public servants, and agents of social change. Whether this vision is fully realised will ultimately be judged by governance rather than symbolism. Yet the political significance of the attempt is already evident. The rise of TVK is not simply the story of a new party. It is an effort to redefine the ideological horizons of Tamil politics itself.



(Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an Ambedkarite activist)