Velu Nachiyar to Singappen: TVK’s blueprint for gendered politics

The rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election has generated significant discussion about Vijay's popularity, campaign strategy, and the broad social coalition that rallied behind the party. While these factors undoubtedly contributed to the electoral outcome, they do not fully explain the emergence of TVK as a political force. An equally important aspect of TVK's success lies in the ideological framework that Vijay consciously attempted to construct during the election campaign. TVK chose to publicly identify five ideological pioneers as the intellectual foundation of the party: Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal.
These leaders were not merely featured on party posters. Throughout the campaign, Vijay invoked their ideas of social justice, self-respect, educational advancement, women's leadership, and public service. More importantly, he attempted to translate these values into a contemporary political programme. Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj represent the principles that have shaped modern Tamil politics. Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal, however, represent something new. Their inclusion suggests TVK's attempt to add a fourth pillar to Tamil political thought: gendered citizenship, where women are recognised not merely as beneficiaries of welfare programmes but as leaders, freedom fighters, and agents of social transformation.
Vijay also repeatedly emphasised education, administrative efficiency, welfare delivery, and honest governance. These themes closely mirror Kamaraj's reputation as one of Tamil Nadu's most respected administrators. By invoking Kamaraj's legacy, TVK attempted to reassure voters that it was not merely a protest movement but a party capable of governing. The emphasis on schools, youth development, and public welfare reflected a belief that governance should improve everyday lives rather than remain confined to political rhetoric. If Ambedkar represented social justice and Periyar represented social reform, Kamaraj symbolised the practical dimension of governance that TVK sought to project.
Among the most innovative aspects of Vijay’s ideological framework is the inclusion of Velu Nachiyar. By placing Velu Nachiyar alongside Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj, TVK sent a powerful message that women are not merely participants in politics but makers of history. Velu Nachiyar was not simply a queen. She was a military strategist, a resistance leader, and one of the earliest anti-colonial figures in Indian history. Her life symbolises courage, leadership, and the refusal to submit to oppression.
The significance of her inclusion extends beyond symbolism. Throughout the election campaign, Vijay repeatedly highlighted women's participation in governance and public life. The party's proposals concerning women's safety and empowerment reflected an attempt to move beyond conventional welfare politics. One notable example was the proposal to establish Rani Velu Nachiyar safety initiatives to strengthen institutional responses to threats against women. By naming such initiatives after Velu Nachiyar, TVK consciously linked contemporary governance with a historical tradition of female leadership and resistance. More importantly, the inclusion of Velu Nachiyar reflects an effort to redefine political leadership itself. Rather than presenting women merely as recipients of state support, TVK sought to present them as leaders capable of shaping society and governance.
If Velu Nachiyar symbolises courage and leadership, Anjalai Ammal represents service, sacrifice, and grassroots activism. Among TVK's five ideological pioneers, Anjalai Ammal is perhaps the least frequently invoked figure in mainstream political discourse. Yet her inclusion carries considerable ideological significance. Anjalai Ammal dedicated her life to the freedom struggle, public service, and social engagement, making her an important but often overlooked figure in Tamil Nadu's political history.
By honouring her, TVK expands Tamil Nadu's political memory beyond the familiar pantheon of male leaders. Her inclusion reflects an important political message: politics is not merely about acquiring power but also about serving society. Throughout the campaign, Vijay frequently presented politics as a form of public service and collective responsibility, themes that resonate with Anjalai Ammal's legacy. Her life demonstrates that meaningful social change is achieved not only through leadership but also through sustained engagement with people and communities. By recovering the memory of Anjalai Ammal, TVK broadens the ideological foundations of Tamil politics and brings women's contributions to public life into the centre of political discourse.
The true significance of Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal lies not merely in their inclusion on party posters but in the attempt to translate their legacy into governance. This became particularly evident through initiatives such as Singappen. Singappen projects women as leaders, protectors, and agents of social transformation. The very term "Singappen" evokes confidence, courage, and self-belief. It reflects a vision of citizenship in which women are viewed not as passive recipients of state assistance but as active participants in public life. In many ways, Singappen represents the institutional expression of the values embodied by Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal. One symbolises leadership and resistance; the other represents service and social commitment. Together, they provide the ideological foundation for a more expansive understanding of women's empowerment.
Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj represent the established pillars of Tamil political thought. Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal represent TVK's effort to add a fourth pillar: women's leadership and equal citizenship, where women are recognised not merely as beneficiaries of welfare but as leaders, freedom fighters, public servants, and agents of social change. Whether this vision is fully realised will ultimately be judged by governance rather than symbolism. Yet the political significance of the attempt is already evident. The rise of TVK is not simply the story of a new party. It is an effort to redefine the ideological horizons of Tamil politics itself.
(Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an Ambedkarite activist)