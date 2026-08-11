VB-G RAM-G may need course correction

It is not clear what has caused this steep decline. There were serious concerns regarding the roll-out of the new version, as it involved putting in place technology enabled digital systems. Moreover, even the states had to operationalise the administrative system as well. For instance, under the new system, marking attendance in the NREGA Mobile Monitoring System, or NMMS, requires face authentication instead of simple geo-tagged group photographs of the workers at the worksite. The government insists that everything is working fine. The government in its wisdom does not seem to believe in the time-tested axiom - "If it ain't broke, don't fix it". The geo-tagged group photo system was quite effective in curbing fake attendance and corruption relating to ghost beneficiaries.



Under the revamped scheme, there is a provision to pause the scheme during the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. To activate the temporary suspension of the scheme, the respective State government must officially notify in advance. Therefore, if the July month’s decline is due to the sowing season, governments should publicise in advance both the notification regarding suspension and how it will affect employment generation, rather than as an afterthought.



Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been outliers, recording 135% and 54% increase in person-days of employment generated. In contrast, several big states such as Tamil Nadu (74%), Maharashtra (69%), Uttar Pradesh (60%), Kerala (33%), and Rajasthan (27%) reported steep decline. In some eastern and north-eastern states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, the decline has been over 80% to 98%.