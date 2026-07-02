Vatican Rift: Pope Leo faces first crisis of his pontificate

The Vatican’s likely censure of a tiny anti-modernist Catholic sect is none of those things. But the attendant furore is sparking a lot of schismatic-sounding declarations and eye-glazing arguments about the arcane details of Catholic liturgy.

The focus of the uproar is a breakaway faction based in Ecône, Switzerland, the Society of St. Pius X, which is devoted to the celebration of an outdated version of the Mass in Latin. Why is the group, named after Pope Pius X, a fiercely anti-liberal early-20th-century pontiff, causing such problems? Why should anyone care about such a recondite internal church dust-up?

One reason is that Leo has made unity a centrepiece of his pontificate. A formal split would undermine that goal. More broadly, the society’s hyper-traditionalism represents a troublesome current in the church, one that is channelling the politics of fear and resentment that are hallmarks of many populist movements. Ecclesial nostalgists and national chauvinists are following the same path: a shared focus on maintaining cultural and religious purity and restoring past glories of church and state.