USP for Nobel: Trump doctrine: not no wars, just no rules

If Vance really believed his own words — with him, it’s always impossible to say — he shared the strangely widespread delusion that Trump was anti-war. So, evidently, did Tulsi Gabbard, who once sold “No War With Iran” T-shirts. Endorsing Trump in 2024, Gabbard, now Trump’s director of national intelligence, said she was “confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war.”

The ludicrous idea of Trump as a promoter of peace — a notion his 2024 campaign leaned into — rests on a deep, wilful misunderstanding of Trump’s record and character. It is true that he broke with key elements of neoconservative ideology, particularly when it comes to nation-building and promoting democracy. In 2016, he set himself apart from his Republican rivals with his willingness to call the Iraq War a disaster. But what Trump has always hated isn’t conflict but sacrifice, the notion that American power should ever be constrained by a veneer of idealism or care for global opinion.

As he said at a 2015 rally: “I’m really good at war. I love war, in a certain way, but only when we win.” One of his chief complaints about the Iraq War, let’s remember, was that George W. Bush had failed to take Iraq’s oil.

Those on the isolationist right who thought Trump shared their views made the mistake of inferring too much from his domestic policy. When it came to the United States, Trump channelled traditional strains of reactionary nativism: He’s anti-immigrant, hostile to free trade and given to John Birch Society-style conspiracy theorising. Through him, the once marginalised politics of Patrick Buchanan became a dominant force in the Republican Party.