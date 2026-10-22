Using AI to plan your next holiday? Sometimes, too much information is just too much

We also examined different levels of delegation to generative AI, from allowing AI tools to design travel plans to making final decisions and recommendations.

Travellers were more likely to use AI when they perceived it as reliable and believed its providers could be held accountable for its recommendations and for addressing problems when they arise. This means travellers are willing to hand over control to AI if it provides accurate, consistent and dependable recommendations.

If travellers feel they can trust AI, they are more likely to delegate travel planning.

But there are caveats.

The Australian government’s Smartraveller website warns AI can provide outdated transport schedules, incorrect visa information, and recommendations for hotels that have closed. Relying on incorrect information could ruin part of your dream vacation.