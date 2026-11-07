Urban Literacy: Chennai must learn to read its landscape

Each northeast monsoon brings familiar photographs: inundated streets, stranded vehicles, families climbing stairs as water enters their homes. We call the rain extraordinary. Yet the deeper question is ordinary: what happened to the land that once held the water?

Rainfall matters, enormously, and Cyclone Arnab last week was no exception. During Cyclone Michaung in December 2023, the India Meteorological Department recorded 291.6 millimetres in 24 hours at Perungudi on December 4. No drainage system can make such rainfall harmless.

But rainfall alone cannot explain why exposure accumulates in the same low-lying landscapes. A hazard becomes a disaster when land-use decisions place people and property in its path.