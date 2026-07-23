Unstoppable infantino: Rule-bending Fifa holds on to power

Crossing a red line

European football’s governing body, Uefa, called the decision to suspend Balogun’s ban “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable”, saying Fifa had “crossed a red line”.

Even Sepp Blatter waded in: “Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls,” posted the former Fifa president, whose own reign ended amid a corruption scandal and who remains banned from football by Fifa.

When Sepp Blatter can claim the moral high ground, there’s a problem.

Fifa’s disciplinary committee insisted that reviewing the consequences of red cards was “nothing new in the modern game”. That’s true: the same article 27 was used in November 2025 to trim Cristiano Ronaldo’s three-match qualifying ban, clearing him for Portugal’s World Cup opener.

Yet this was reportedly the first time since 1962 that a player sent off at a World Cup finals avoided suspension. Moreover, the legal grounds for the decision have not been made public, which restricts any attempt at bringing Fifa’s disciplinary body to account.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished”, accusing Fifa of contradicting its own rules. Fifa rejected its challenge to Balogun’s eligibility, ruling the federation had no standing to appeal.

The gap is clearest in how the rules are applied. Fifa has opened an investigation into two Argentina players for holding up a “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“the Malvinas are Argentina’s”) banner after beating England.

It is enforcing its ban on political statements to the letter – in the same fortnight it stands accused of setting those rules aside for a phone call from the US president.