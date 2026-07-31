Unseen horror: What our Epstein outrage has obscured

“I would wake up in the mornings and think about something that had to do with it, and just start crying uncontrollably,” she said. “Because I knew there are thousands, if not more, women, children and even men suffering at that moment. And everyone else in the world is just going about their business acting like they can’t do anything.

“That’s how people like that get away with sex trafficking people,” she said.

One of the paradoxes of the moment is that there is intense outrage at Epstein and his enablers but almost no effort to protect the girls or boys who continue to be trafficked around the country and the world. We are rightly appalled at the general indifference that powerful figures showed toward Epstein’s assaults, yet collectively we show a parallel indifference to the predation that continues to unfold in cheap motels everywhere. The upshot is that exploitation of girls and boys continues daily at thousands of times the scale of anything Epstein did.