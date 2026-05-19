Unraveling order: The world after the Iran war

But not all wars lead to better international orders. The Iran war is likely to prove particularly damaging in this respect.

The war is likely to make matters considerably worse than they were when the US and Israel launched it. Far from being replaced by a more Western-friendly entity, the Iranian regime has hardened into a military dictatorship. Whatever concessions this regime ends up making on its nuclear program, its ties with China, Russia, and North Korea will remain intact, and Iran will remain a destabilising force in the Middle East.