Unlocking economy: How TN can monetise public assets

As India’s second-largest state economy with a GDP of Rs 35 lakh crore, Tamil Nadu is a premier industrial and export hub. However, this economic growth has not generated proportional tax revenues. Mounting public debt and revenue deficits now demand urgent fiscal reform. With the new TVK government setting a goal of a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, the Expert Committee headed by Montek Singh Ahluwalia may look at revenue augmentation by plugging leakages, enforcing compliance, monetising public assets, and streamlining welfare transfers using critical data analytics.
Tamil Nadu has extensive public infrastructure and valuable land holdings whose financial potential can be unlocked without fresh taxation or levies. Government departments, PSUs, and other public bodies hold these assets. A comprehensive asset register can be created with their location, size, present use, and legal status, placing these properties into a clear pipeline for monetisation, leasing, redevelopment, or value creation.
The Union government has successfully monetised road assets through long-term concessions and other asset-recycling mechanisms. The State could identify key highway corridors that connect to, feed into, or run parallel to NHAI-monetised National Highway corridors. State corridors also stand to benefit from traffic flows and economic activity generated by the larger highway network. Their commercial potential could be evaluated through traffic volumes, vehicle composition, freight movement, connectivity, user-fee possibilities, wayside amenities, logistics facilities, advertising, and associated land assets.
Some corridors may be suitable for PPPs or long-term concessions, while others may require different forms of private investment or asset-recycling models. The revenue generated could help finance the development of other State highway corridors.
Metro stations, transit corridors, and parking facilities offer significant revenue scope through advertising, branding, retail, and commercial development. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu's extensive public transport system could be utilised for parcel services, while bus stands, shelters, and vehicles can be tapped for advertisement revenue.
Chennai and its suburbs possess a substantial stock of older apartments and housing units. A time-bound redevelopment window offering higher FSI with faster approvals could encourage the rapid creation of fresh housing stock. Simultaneously, a targeted reduction in stamp duty and registration charges could increase construction and property registrations, garnering higher revenue.
A statewide exercise to identify vacant plots could be undertaken with applicable taxes collected promptly. This initiative would improve both tax revenue and land-use efficiency. In addition, the State could consider special levies for high-value properties and certain commercial or recreational facilities.
State enterprises can be strengthened by inducting experienced private sector executives onto their boards and bringing in professionals for executive management. Like the Centre, a State-level selection board could be formed for selecting top management in PSUs. Languishing or loss-making PSEs should be restructured or merged to improve efficiency. Strategic disinvestment or partial stake sales to long-term private capital investors may also be considered instead of mere outright disinvestment.
With a construction/realty boom, rapid urbanisation, and increasing electronic exports, natural resources such as rare earth minerals and building materials are in great demand. State enterprises in these sectors could be restructured or forge strategic partnerships to gain technology, capital, and market access. TN Minerals, TN Cement Corporation, TN Magnesite, and TN Steel Corporation may be merged into a single entity to tap the expanding market and take up major projects on a PPP model or form JVs with Central PSUs or private enterprises.
Climate change is increasingly a material risk to growth. The State may create a climate change administration fund, supported by special levies linked to activities that create environmental pressure. Dedicated funds are also suggested for debt management, infrastructure development, and funding the social safety net. The State may work closely with the Centre for debt reduction and restructuring while ensuring overall fiscal discipline.
Tamil Nadu is among the top States benefiting from CSR spending by companies. A structured platform could be created for matching public outlays with corporate CSR commitments in key areas, such as adopting or supporting public health centres near industrial belts, modernising government school classrooms, and supplying water tanks, computers, furniture, and sports facilities. A dedicated team could work with departments and corporate firms to identify projects, structure formal proposals, and track implementation.
To streamline cash transfers and other welfare benefits, instead of relying solely on the number of ration card holders, a data-led approach using income tax, GST, and property ownership indicators could be used to identify beneficiaries accurately to plug errors, leakages, and wasteful expenditure. A time-bound amnesty scheme could be operated to collect GST arrears.
Tamil Nadu has a large number of public trusts and societies in education, healthcare, charity, and other fields. Some entities, particularly older trusts, may not be registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 or may not be filing annual returns. Enforcing proper registration and monitoring could improve transparency and income from fees.
Like the Centre's Niti Aayog, the State Planning Commission could be transformed into an active think-tank, headed by the Chief Minister with experts as members for policy research, project evaluation, periodic review of the economy, and publication of policy papers. Leading Central and State PSUs along with private companies could be approached to sponsor these studies.
For long, TN is considered a performing rather than a reforming economy. Its fiscal challenges can be addressed through a systematic programme combining data-led compliance, expenditure rationalisation, asset monetisation, PSE reform, natural resource value creation, urban commercialisation, and private sector participation. This multi-pronged approach can create the necessary fiscal space to support strong, sustained economic growth.
Sethuraman is co-founder-director,Akara Research & Technologies Pvt Ltd & Balasubramanian is advisor,strategy, Akara Research