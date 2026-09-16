Unlocking economy: How TN can monetise public assets

Tamil Nadu has extensive public infrastructure and valuable land holdings whose financial potential can be unlocked without fresh taxation or levies. Government departments, PSUs, and other public bodies hold these assets. A comprehensive asset register can be created with their location, size, present use, and legal status, placing these properties into a clear pipeline for monetisation, leasing, redevelopment, or value creation.



The Union government has successfully monetised road assets through long-term concessions and other asset-recycling mechanisms. The State could identify key highway corridors that connect to, feed into, or run parallel to NHAI-monetised National Highway corridors. State corridors also stand to benefit from traffic flows and economic activity generated by the larger highway network. Their commercial potential could be evaluated through traffic volumes, vehicle composition, freight movement, connectivity, user-fee possibilities, wayside amenities, logistics facilities, advertising, and associated land assets.

Some corridors may be suitable for PPPs or long-term concessions, while others may require different forms of private investment or asset-recycling models. The revenue generated could help finance the development of other State highway corridors.



Metro stations, transit corridors, and parking facilities offer significant revenue scope through advertising, branding, retail, and commercial development. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu's extensive public transport system could be utilised for parcel services, while bus stands, shelters, and vehicles can be tapped for advertisement revenue.



Chennai and its suburbs possess a substantial stock of older apartments and housing units. A time-bound redevelopment window offering higher FSI with faster approvals could encourage the rapid creation of fresh housing stock. Simultaneously, a targeted reduction in stamp duty and registration charges could increase construction and property registrations, garnering higher revenue.