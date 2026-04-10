Unlikely triumph: How women succeed in male-dominated fields

At the University of São Paulo, students are assigned to course sections largely according to administrative rules, rather than personal choice, meaning that the gender composition of any given section is, in practice, close to random. This presented an opportunity for us to assess the impact of different gender combinations on outcomes. We tracked students into the formal labour market for up to five years after graduation, using detailed administrative data on employment, experience, and wages.

The results were unambiguous. In course sections that included larger shares of women, female students were roughly nine percentage points more likely to be working in the formal labour market two to five years after graduation. For every ten percentage points the female share increased, the likelihood of this outcome rose by 11–14%, relative to the average. Women with more female classmates also accumulated more labour-market experience: nearly six additional months over the first five years after graduation.

Women professors had a similarly powerful impact. A ten-percentage-point increase in the share of female instructors was associated with a six-percentage-point rise in female graduates’ labour-force participation five years out, as well as with gains in top-end earnings. These effects were strongest in the sections where male students accounted for a larger share of the total. In other words, the presence of even a few women in male-dominated environments improves outcomes for the women who come after them.