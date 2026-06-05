Unequal planet | For India's vulnerable: Environmental justice

Environmental degradation may be universal, but its consequences are profoundly unequal. Across the world, and particularly in India, marginalised communities bear a disproportionate share of environmental burdens while enjoying fewer environmental benefits.

Communities already disadvantaged by caste, class, gender, occupation, and geography are often the first to experience the devastating impacts of pollution, resource scarcity, climate disasters, and ecological neglect. This reality lies at the heart of what scholars call environmental justice — the principle that environmental protection cannot be separated from social justice.