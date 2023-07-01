UN peacekeepers unwelcome in Africa

United Nations’ peacekeeping missions in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic (CAR) are struggling to succeed. The forces, who operate under strict guidelines, are unable to ensure general security, stabilise volatile situations or even protect civilians.



Some analysts say that such a scenario is far from successful. “They have failed consistently to deal with the cycle of violence in those countries and the very reason for which they were brought in the first place,” Adib Saani, executive director for the Jatikay Center for Human Security and Peace Building, told DW.



Some missions seem overwhelmed by worsening violence, according to Saani. “A clear case in point is Mali, [the security situation] has not been resolved because day by day the violence seems to be worsening, and it looks almost like the mission is helpless,” Saani added. Other experts blame the lack of success on the operational mandates of the missions in Africa, which restricts forces’ activities. For example, UN peacekeeping operations are not considered tools of enforcement: The “blue helmets” are not allowed to use lethal force except in self-defense or defense of the mandate. “I wouldn’t say that the UN missions in Africa are all failing, but rather it is the nature of their mandate that limits their efficacy or effectiveness in the areas they are meant to operate,” Fidel Amakye Owusu, an analyst with the Conflict Research Consortium for Africa, told DW.



Conflict situations in Africa are very fluid and very unpredictable and, according to Owusu, that makes the nature of UN mandates very difficult to execute in volatile situations. “So mostly it appears as if they are not doing their best,” he said. “However, it has to do with the limits of their mandate rather than how effective forces involved or the mission itself is.” Political instability further complicates matters, according to Saani, who explained that nothing new would be achieved as long as there is a lack of effective democratic systems.



“One of the reasons is political instability: You would only succeed when there is solid commitment politically. If there is no such commitment, it becomes very difficult for them,” Saani added. In Mali, the citizens have turned against the UN peacekeeping mission, accusing forces of escalating tensions. Relations have deteriorated to the extent that Mali’s foreign minister last week officially called on the UN to withdraw its forces immediately. Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told the UN Security Council that the mission, MINUSMA, is rather becoming “a part of the problem in fuelling intercommunal tensions.” Owusu said the governments such as the one in Mali are also to blame for jeopardising operation of missions. “In the case of Mali, you would realise that in recent times, because of the coming in of Wagner, the UN mission in general was limited as to what it could do,” he said.



The Wagner Group, a private military group often described as Russian mercenaries, are preferred by Mali’s military rulers to help them deal with the jihadist threats there. The UN’s mission in Mali is due to end on June 29. A UN vote following France’s proposed draft resolution to end its peacekeeping mission in Mali has now been scheduled for Friday. Should the vote confirm the withdrawal, Mali would have to deal with replacing the large contingent of peacekeepers.



