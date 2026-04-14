UK could make migrants wait up to 20 years before becoming settled – making it one of the longest waits in world

In the case of refugees it would create a situation that is arguably without precedent among peer countries.

The UK home secretary Shabana Mahmood intends to double the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) (the UK's form of permanent residence) from five to ten years for most migrants, and increase it up to 20 for some.

Eligibility requirements would also tighten. Migrants would need a clean criminal record (removing the previous 12-month sentence threshold), a higher English language standard and earnings above 12,570 pounds per year for at least three years.

This will disproportionately affect those least likely to be in full-time employment, including dependants of people on work visas, family visa holders and refugees.

The ten-year baseline for settlement would then be adjusted up or down based on individual circumstances. High-skilled workers, including NHS nurses and doctors, or those earning above 125,140 pounds, for instance, could qualify after five or three years respectively.

Those on family visas (such as those married to a British citizen) or who are judged to be making efforts at "integration" such as by volunteering in the community could qualify after five to seven years. Those who have claimed benefits would have to wait up to 20 years, while for those who have entered the country illegally or overstayed their visa would have to wait up to 30 years to settle.