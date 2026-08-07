Two cases: A conviction and an acquittal

After the sentencing, Tejpal did himself no favours by claiming to be a victim of state vendetta, and worse, placing himself in the company of political prisoners Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. It’s an inappropriate and insensitive comparison that gives us a glimpse into the kind of entitlement felt by privileged Indians of a certain class. To both Khalid and Imam, the state has not allowed even the basic right of a fair trial while keeping them in jail for six years. Tejpal, in comparison, spent a total of seven months in custody before the Supreme Court granted him bail in 2014.

Tejpal was a leading light of India’s liberals and editor of an influential magazine in the years before the Hindutva right captured power in 2014. His case is that the BJP government of Goa, where the offence took place, was vindictive towards him by vigorously appealing against his 2021 acquittal and that the Bombay High Court did not consider evidence that might have exonerated him. However, his conviction was based on substantial electronic evidence produced by the survivor, including the unconditional apology emails he sent to her shortly after the incident expressing shame for a "lapse of judgment". There was also clear CCTV footage establishing the timeline reported by the victim and adequate supporting corroboration by her peers.