Trust deficit: World economy is becoming wary of the US

Almost two years into President Donald Trump’s second term, the world economy is increasingly seeking to distance itself from the United States. Concerns about a $40 trillion debt burden, the excessive use of sanctions to solve foreign policy problems and Trump’s penchant for pushing the limits of the rule of law are raising questions about the appeal of the US as a haven for global investment.

Despite pledges by foreign companies and nations to invest in the United States in many cases to curry favour with the White House capital is starting to seek alternative destinations.

“Geopolitical factors and US weaponisation of the dollar through financial sanctions are causing central banks and other official investors to attempt to diversify away from dollar assets,” said Eswar Prasad, the former head of the International Monetary Fund’s China division.

The US is not yet an investment pariah. Private investors are still pouring money into American financial markets and stocks, artificial intelligence infrastructure is booming, and no rival currency is poised to topple the dollar imminently.