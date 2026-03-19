Trump's war: Bullying ‘voices’ into wartime narrative

Donald Trump must envy George W Bush for the cultural compliance he enjoyed while dragging America to war in Iraq.

If you didn’t live through it, it’s hard to convey the atmosphere of stifling conformity that choked the country in the run-up to that disaster.

Much of the Democratic Party fell in line; authorisation for military force against Iraq passed the Senate 77-23. Phil Donahue was fired by MSNBC for giving a voice to the anti-war movement.

Artists were cancelled for expressing their opposition.