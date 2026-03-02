Trump's risky war of choice in Iran

First and foremost, this is a war of choice. The US had other policy options available. Diplomacy appeared to hold promise as a means to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Increased economic pressure had the potential over time to precipitate regime change.

Moreover, this is a preventive war, not a preemptive one. Iran posed no imminent threat to vital US interests. Iran was not on the verge of becoming a nuclear weapons state or using what weapons it did have against the US. At most, the threat posed by Iran was a gathering one.

This distinction is important. A world in which countries believed they had the right to undertake preventive strikes against those they judged to be threats would be a world of frequent conflict. That is why such actions have no standing under international law.

President Trump has chosen an objective – regime change – that is political rather than military. But while force can destroy and kill, on its own, it cannot bring about regime change, which requires the regime to collapse. It is possible that the US attack will trigger defections from Iran’s political leadership and armed forces, but this cannot be counted on. Hamas and Gaza are a reminder that regimes can absorb incredible punishment yet cling to power. And even if the clerics fall from power – there are reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed – the forces are arguably best positioned to take their place.