Breaking with past administrations, the president has played down the notion of strategic competition with China in favor of what both Beijing and Washington now as a “constructive relationship of strategic stability.” That shift will frame the conversation during in Asia that Mr. Trump will attend this week, including a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, followed by a wider Asia-Pacific gathering in China where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping for the third time this year.



China’s leaders have long made clear that they want the United States to keep its warships from China’s coast, end arms sales to Taiwan, leave Beijing’s unchallenged, pull American forces from the region and refrain from siding with allies who cross China.



Over the past two years, the Trump administration has granted much of that.



It has defense talks with Taiwan and is holding up a $14 billion arms package for the island. The U.S. Navy is on track to only half as many publicly announced transits through the Taiwan Strait as it did during Mr. Trump’s first term and has reported fewer freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea — activities that have long been important in signaling America’s commitment to regional security and challenging China’s spurious maritime claims. Mr. Trump’s open-ended war with Iran also has played into Beijing’s hands by aircraft carriers out of the Indo-Pacific region to support the Middle East conflict.



The White House seems to that keeping tensions with China in check will buy time for America to reduce its dependence on Chinese rare earths, rebuild the U.S. defense industrial base and manage the war with Iran.



Yet Beijing has continued to press its advantage.



Last November, China a campaign of economic pressure against Japan after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested her country might intervene in a conflict over Taiwan. In December, China more than 100 naval and coast guard vessels in East Asian waters in a show of force, with Chinese fighters twice their targeting radar on Japanese aircraft. That same month, China conducted live-fire military drills closer to Taiwan than ever before, a blockade of the island’s major ports. It has its presence on disputed islands and in the South China Sea and in late September unveiled a new defense outpost.