Mira Rapp-Hooper and Ely Ratner
Since returning to the White House, President Trump has gambled that if Washington took a more accommodating stance toward China’s ambitions in Asia, Beijing would respond with restraint.
The Trump administration has scaled back key military operations in the region and withheld support for Taiwan and U.S. allies facing Chinese coercion. The hope has been that such measures would help avert a potential clash with China. But nearly two years into his second term, Mr. Trump’s approach is backfiring, emboldening China to throw its weight around Asia and raising the risk of a military crisis.
The Democratic victory in the U.S. midterm elections offers a critical opportunity for change. With control of both chambers of Congress, Democrats will have the power to put guardrails around the president’s failing China policy — and they may not have to do it alone.
For years, Republicans in Congress were among the strongest voices for yet many have stayed quiet to avoid challenging the president. The unmistakable rebuke that voters delivered to Mr. Trump this month may change that calculus by giving Republicans more leeway to work with Democrats toward a course correction on China.
The new Congress must move quickly to assert its constitutional power over spending, oversight and confirmation of presidential appointments to limit the damage the administration can do in its final two years and build an approach to Asia that allies can count on and that Beijing has to take seriously.
Breaking with past administrations, the president has played down the notion of strategic competition with China in favor of what both Beijing and Washington now as a “constructive relationship of strategic stability.” That shift will frame the conversation during in Asia that Mr. Trump will attend this week, including a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, followed by a wider Asia-Pacific gathering in China where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping for the third time this year.
China’s leaders have long made clear that they want the United States to keep its warships from China’s coast, end arms sales to Taiwan, leave Beijing’s unchallenged, pull American forces from the region and refrain from siding with allies who cross China.
Over the past two years, the Trump administration has granted much of that.
It has defense talks with Taiwan and is holding up a $14 billion arms package for the island. The U.S. Navy is on track to only half as many publicly announced transits through the Taiwan Strait as it did during Mr. Trump’s first term and has reported fewer freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea — activities that have long been important in signaling America’s commitment to regional security and challenging China’s spurious maritime claims. Mr. Trump’s open-ended war with Iran also has played into Beijing’s hands by aircraft carriers out of the Indo-Pacific region to support the Middle East conflict.
The White House seems to that keeping tensions with China in check will buy time for America to reduce its dependence on Chinese rare earths, rebuild the U.S. defense industrial base and manage the war with Iran.
Yet Beijing has continued to press its advantage.
Last November, China a campaign of economic pressure against Japan after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested her country might intervene in a conflict over Taiwan. In December, China more than 100 naval and coast guard vessels in East Asian waters in a show of force, with Chinese fighters twice their targeting radar on Japanese aircraft. That same month, China conducted live-fire military drills closer to Taiwan than ever before, a blockade of the island’s major ports. It has its presence on disputed islands and in the South China Sea and in late September unveiled a new defense outpost.
Past U.S. presidential administrations forcefully challenged Beijing over such encroachments, of the South China Sea, standing by China’s push for military bases abroad.
The Trump administration, on the other hand, has largely stood by. The ill-conceived conflict with Iran has left Americans understandably, and pulling back from Asia may be tempting. But each time Washington stands aside while Beijing presses an ally, China has more reason to believe it can go further, raising the odds that it will cross a line Washington cannot ignore. And as China’s military acts more aggressively, a single accident at sea or in the air could spark a crisis.
U.S. presidents retain broad latitude over foreign policy. But Congress’s armed services and foreign affairs committees should hold hearings as soon as possible to press the administration to proceed with the Taiwan arms package and return U.S. forces to Asia from the Middle East. If the administration stonewalls, Congress can hold up spending on other White House priorities. In budget negotiations, lawmakers should lock in more security assistance for Asian partners and accelerate much-needed upgrades to in the Philippines that U.S. forces would rely on in a conflict.
The Senate also can make confirmation of pending and future appointments to the Pentagon and State Department contingent on a commitment to restoring regular U.S. Navy transits of key waterways in the region and supporting allies facing Chinese intimidation. In next year’s annual defense bill, Congress should commit more money to the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a program it established in 2021 to strengthen America’s military position in the region but which came with no dedicated funding.
A bipartisan approach is more likely to succeed and endure. Leading Democratic and Republican members of Congress have already called on Mr. Trump to the stalled Taiwan arms package.
The midterms offer a chance to go further in restoring America’s commitment to its allies in Asia and rebuilding an approach to the region that actually keeps the peace.