Troubled waters: The deeper forces shaping global trade

The past year was among the most tumultuous for global trade in living memory, with US tariff rates rising to their highest level in nearly a century and trade between the United States and China one of the world’s largest trading corridors falling by roughly 30%. Yet global trade did not decline. On the contrary, it continued to grow, rerouting in ways consistent with patterns we began measuring three years ago in McKinsey Global Institute research on geopolitically driven shifts in trade.

We find that the world is not “deglobalising” so much as reconfiguring — like water finding new channels. As geopolitical tensions escalate and economic security concerns grow, companies redirect investment and redesign supply chains.

In our latest analysis of 2025 trade flows, what stands out most is how resilient US demand for foreign goods remained. Still, while Americans kept buying from abroad, what they purchased was different. The US imported more chips and data-centre equipment, but fewer autos and less energy. Sourcing shifted from mainland China to Vietnam, Taiwan, and other Asian economies.

It would be natural to assume that tariffs were the driving force behind these and other shifts. But that explanation is incomplete, because the race to develop AI has also emerged as a powerful new factor, accounting for about one-third of the growth in global trade in 2025. This development has received far less attention than AI’s implications for economic growth, financial markets, or jobs, perhaps because much AI-linked commerce is concentrated among geopolitically aligned economies.