Transplant bridges: In a first, a pig kidney kept a patient alive until he got a human one

“I was dying,” Andrews said. A kidney transplant could have saved his life, but the organs are in short supply. Roughly 90,000 people are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, and on average, 11 people die every day while waiting for one, according to United Network for Organ Sharing. And his rare blood type meant that Andrews’ odds of getting a matching human kidney were especially slim.

So when he heard that doctors at Mass General Brigham were transplanting patients with kidneys from genetically modified pigs, he reached out.“I figured, if I’m going to die, I might as well do something for humanity and be part of this experiment,” he said.